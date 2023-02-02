There is also a suggestion to plan for and protect a rapid transit corridor along Highway 97 from the bridge to UBC Okanagan. (Black Press Media file photo)

Moving Kelowna into the future: Transportation overview going to council

Fast and reliable transit, with less waiting, is also part of the big picture

A transportation workshop overview going to Kelowna council outlines several strategies to improve how residents get around the city.

They include reducing vehicle dependency, adding to pedestrian and cycling networks, and improvements to the regional transit system.

“One of the primary concerns of Kelownians is their ability to get to and from the places they work, educate, shop and recreate,” the report states. “The City of Kelowna plays a key role in facilitating mobility of both people and goods.”

Currently, Kelowna residents drive for 84 per cent of trips. The province’s cleanBC program aims to reduce vehicle kilometres traveled by 25 per cent by 2030.

The transportation overview listed more demand for road space than available, impacting travel time, reliability and air quality, as some of the challenges facing the city.

Missing sidewalks, crossing busy roads, trip distances, and year-round maintenance are noted as challenges in the pedestrian network. Improved maintenance, an overpass at Bertram Street and Highway 97, crossing improvements, and sidewalk network expansion are seen as potential solutions.

For the cycling network, the overview outlines priorities including connecting the city’s five urban areas, connecting the Okanagan Rail Trail and Greenway and building neighbourhood bikeways.

Fast and reliable transit, with less waiting, is also part of the big picture. A new transit operations facility, which is in the early planning stage, is seen as a must.

There is also a suggestion to plan for and protect a rapid transit corridor along Highway 97 from the bridge to UBC Okanagan.

Council will get a look at the transportation overview at its Feb. 6 regular meeting.

