Mounties seize drugs, replica guns, alleged stolen property from Kelowna home

Four people were arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant on a Highway 97 home last Friday

Four people were arrested at a Kelowna home on Friday (Apr. 23) after police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property inside.

The Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2500-block of Highway 97 North, finding meth, LSD, fentanyl and several replica guns and stolen property.

Two men were released without charge at this time. One woman was released on conditions for a future court date for driving while prohibited and another woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.

No charges have been laid at this time for the alleged drugs or stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

