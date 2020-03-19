Mounties search for Vernon bank robber

One man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

Mounties are looking for a man after he robbed a bank in Vernon’s downtown core Wednesday, March 18.

Shortly after noon, a Caucasian man, donning a blue ball cap and grey hoodie, went into a bank located in the 3200 block of 30th Avenue and presented a note demanding money.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A multi-unit response including the Vernon RCMP K9 unit and General Investigative Section responded to the robbery and searched the area for the suspect extensively, but he couldn’t be found.

“A description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said.

“We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

