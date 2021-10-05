Rilyeh Joseph. (Contributed)

Mounties scour Kelowna park for missing man

Rilyeh Joseph left Kelowna General Hospital on foot on Oct. 1, hasn’t been seen since

The Kelowna RCMP has focused their search for a missing man at Mission Creek Regional Park

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. He was on foot in the 2000-block of Pandosy Street, just north of Kelowna General Hospital, where his family says he was a patient.

Several Mounties are in and around Mission Creek Regional Park searching for Joseph, according to his family. Police dogs and helicopters are also aiding in the search.

Joseph is a 21-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’10” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue hospital pyjamas and blue hospital socks without shoes.

Police say Joseph may appear disoriented and might be in need of medical attention.

The RCMP urges anybody with information on Joseph’s disappearance to call their local detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

