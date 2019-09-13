The RCMP has charged Cameron Ortis under three sections of the Security of Information Act and with two Criminal Code offences. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

The RCMP has charged one of its own with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law.

The national police force says Cameron Ortis was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act, and with two Criminal Code offences.

It says the charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee, and it was not immediately clear whether he was still employed by the force.

As the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP declined to make further comment.

The Security of Information Act is law to safeguard sensitive government information.

Naval officer Jeffrey Paul Delisle, who gave classified information to Russian military intelligence, pleaded guilty to offences under the act in 2012.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: East Coast naval spy case causes ripples on Pacific coast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre
Next story
B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

Just Posted

Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated all the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kelowna job market taking a hit due to speculation tax: CHBA

CHBA-CO said the tax has led to a 22 per cent cut in residential construction work in Kelowna

Heat women squad set for first home game of season

UBC Okanagan are 0-2 and are looking for some home-field advantage this weekend

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

LETTER: Hoping the election show improves

Conservative leader called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar during debate

Near-tragedy at annual teen party in Princeton B.C.

A Princeton high school student was reportedly treated for alcohol poisoning Sept.… Continue reading

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Event gives Okanagan athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Most Read