Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

Mounties investigate shooting at Kelowna home

RCMP say the home appears to have been targeted; four adults and a youth home at the time uninjured

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a home on Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Mounties responded to a residence in the 800-block of Kiniski Road, finding evidence of gunfire targeting a specific house.

Six adults were in the home at the time of the shooting, none of whom were injured.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects. Investigators remain in the area on Thursday morning, collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Anybody with information on the incident or who has security camera video is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Correction: The RCMP initially stated the home was occupied by four adults and a youth, this is untrue. The RCMP has clarified the home was, in fact, occupied by six adults. The story has been updated to reflect this new information.

