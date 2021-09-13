Mounties identify murder victim found at Penticton high school

Taig Savage, 22, was found unresponsive at the track behind Pen Hi on Sept. 5

Penticton resident Taig Savage’s critically injured body was found at the track of Pen Hi in the early morning hours of Sept. 5. RCMP are just releasing his identity now. (RCMP handout)

The Penticton RCMP is releasing information about the man who died after being found unresponsive at a local high school earlier this month.

Taig Savage, 22, has been identified as the man who died early on Sept. 5, after being found in critical condition in a field at Penticton Secondary.

Mounties say their investigation has determined the death is a homicide and they are releasing Savage’s identity in hopes of advancing the investigation.

Savage was seen in the area of the 100-block of Eckhart Avenue on foot wearing a hooded sweatshirt and grey pants. Police wish to speak to any persons who saw him in the area in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, or who had any contact with him throughout the night and early morning hours.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, Penticton RCMP officers were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down at the track and field behind Pen Hi.

The school is located in the 100-block of Eckhart Avenue.

The man was suffering from critical injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was done last week where police had said they had yet been able to identify the victim.

Anybody who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

