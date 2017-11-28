Mountain highways across B.C. to get heavy snowfall

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla, the Trans Canada and Highway 3.

It’s another snowy day on mountain roads.

All three routes will endure a heavy snowfall due to a frontal system that’s moving through.

In the case of the Coquihalla, the expectation is for total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 25 cm by tonight.

“The heavy snow will pass by early this evening. Periods of snow will continue through tonight but snowfall rates and accumulations will be lower,” reads the alert from the national weather agency.

That frontal system will offer up to 20 cm of snow to the Trans-Canada Highway , from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass by late today.

And on Highway 3, the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, it will mean an extra 20 cm of snow to higher elevation communities of West Kootenay region as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada reminds drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.