FILE PHOTO

Mountain highways across B.C. to get heavy snowfall

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla, the Trans Canada and Highway 3.

It’s another snowy day on mountain roads.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla, the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 3.

All three routes will endure a heavy snowfall due to a frontal system that’s moving through.

RELATED: SNOW STYMIES COMMUTERS

In the case of the Coquihalla, the expectation is for total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 25 cm by tonight.

“The heavy snow will pass by early this evening. Periods of snow will continue through tonight but snowfall rates and accumulations will be lower,” reads the alert from the national weather agency.

That frontal system will offer up to 20 cm of snow to the Trans-Canada Highway , from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass by late today.

And on Highway 3, the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, it will mean an extra 20 cm of snow to higher elevation communities of West Kootenay region as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada reminds drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Even without indefinite sentence, Teneycke may face decades
Next story
The gift of giving after a weekend of spending

Just Posted

Christmas Light Up Saturday

Lake Country Lions Club has purchased even more lights for the annual light up event

Vernon man missing

Robert Long last seen nearly three weeks ago

Lake Country budget proposes 3.5 per cent hike

The financial plan will be presented to council tonight

UPDATE: Search area for missing plane downsized

Weather impacting search for missing single-engine plane en route from Penticton to Edmonton

Flagger still in critical condition

Traffic control show their support for a colleague who was hit on the job

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Mountain highways across B.C. to get heavy snowfall

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla, the Trans Canada and Highway 3.

Even without indefinite sentence, Teneycke may face decades

Ronald Teneycke’s dangerous offender hearing resumed Monday, where Crown lawyers called for 20+ years

B.C. man charged with first-degree murder to be released on bail

Family of man killed “shocked and outraged”

Feds face pressure to help newspaper industry

The federal government faces new pressure to help hobbled newspaper industry amid more shutdowns

Syrian mother gets behind the wheel

Ability to drive gives Salmon Arm newcomer and her husband more freedom

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Most Read