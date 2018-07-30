A view from Okanagan Lake of the plume of smoke that rose above the Mount Eneas fire today. Photo courtesy Sandy Baldwin

Mount Eneas wildfire offering more smoke, remains under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

The Mount Eneas fire near Peachland is still measuring an estimated 1,793 hectares, and is classified as under control.

The fire, which has been burning for two weeks, has offered its fair share of challenges to crews in recent days due to the extreme temperatures and tough terrain.

Related:Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted

Among other things, BC Wildfire reports that green patches within the fire perimetre are drying out and reigniting and putting up a lot of smoke.

This re-ignition is “completely contained” according to the BC Wildfire Service update and crews are monitoring the situation.

Related: Kelowna woman watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight wildfire

Eighty-seven personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment are on site today with nine helicopters with air support as needed, according to BC Wildfire.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan
Next story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

Just Posted

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory

Mount Eneas wildfire offering more smoke, remains under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament in Surrey

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire near Naramata grows overnight

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

Most Read