Mount Boucherie winery hopes to expand

The winery looks to double their retail and tasting area

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in West Kelowna is looking to double its retail and tasting area.

The plans for expansion will be presented to city council Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The winery situated on the Westside Wine Trail was established as a grape growing business in 1968 and became a winery in 2001 and now holds more than 300 acres over the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.

Owners of the winery intend to expand the winery to include a 75 seat indoor lounge and a 75 person patio that the winery’s website says will become one of the grandest winery experience centres in B.C.

The new building would be 1,734 square-feet.

RELATED: Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at Kelowna Wineries

“Our vineyards will continue to grow with a projection of over 200 acres of meticulously managed vines by 2022. The winery itself will become one of the jewels of the industry with a dining lounge focused on fine local cuisine in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere,” reads the winery’s website.

RELATED: New urban winery approved by West Kelowna Council

West Kelowna city staff recommend that the proposed expansion be approved by council because it is well situated to supplement the success of other operators in the area such as Volcanic Hills Winery, Beaumont Estates, Lakeview Village and Lakeview Heights Community Hall.

Last year, the winery proposed a 25,000 square-foot three level expansion but councillors spoke against the project citing that it was too big and that they needed to rework and shrink their proposed square-footage.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Slippery sections and fog reported on Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snow is also predicted tonight on the mountain pass

West Kelowna wineries ready for Boucherie Road Wine Trail to be complete

The second phase of the wine trail will open Dec. 7

Mount Boucherie winery hopes to expand

The winery looks to double their retail and tasting area

Temporary farm workers using Kelowna homeless shelter

Farm workers are using the Gospel Mission for food

Berry: Micro suites offer micro solutions in Central Okanagan

It’s time we rethink development in Kelowna and Lake Country

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks

Seasoned negotiators are calling the meeting, which is expected to draw 25,000 participants, “Paris 2.0”

Family left with questions after South Okanagan woman dies in fire

A 65-year-old Penticton woman died in Delta Mobile Home Park fire

Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith dies in Ontario hospital at 95

Smith lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

UPDATE: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read