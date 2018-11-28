Mount Boucherie winery hopes to expand

The winery looks to double their retail and tasting area

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in West Kelowna is looking to double its retail and tasting area.

The plans for expansion will be presented to city council Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The winery situated on the Westside Wine Trail was established as a grape growing business in 1968 and became a winery in 2001 and now holds more than 300 acres over the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.

Owners of the winery intend to expand the winery to include a 75 seat indoor lounge and a 75 person patio that the winery’s website says will become one of the grandest winery experience centres in B.C.

The new building would be 1,734 square-feet.

“Our vineyards will continue to grow with a projection of over 200 acres of meticulously managed vines by 2022. The winery itself will become one of the jewels of the industry with a dining lounge focused on fine local cuisine in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere,” reads the winery’s website.

West Kelowna city staff recommend that the proposed expansion be approved by council because it is well situated to supplement the success of other operators in the area such as Volcanic Hills Winery, Beaumont Estates, Lakeview Village and Lakeview Heights Community Hall.

Last year, the winery proposed a 25,000 square-foot three level expansion but councillors spoke against the project citing that it was too big and that they needed to rework and shrink their proposed square-footage.

