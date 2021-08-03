Motorists reminded to keep out of active area as fire near Mabel Lake smoulders

A good amount of rain Sunday helped the fire behaviour of the Bunting Road wildfire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Bunting Road wildfire is still smouldering after rainfall lowered fire behaviour to Rank 1, BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) said Tuesday, Aug. 3, but visibility and smoke continue to be an issue, grounding helicopters.

The provincial agency is also reporting several motorists driving past closures into the active fire area and are reminding them that this is not only a safety hazard, but it puts responders in danger too.

Mabel Lake Forest Service Road is closed between kilometres 14 and 40 and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Sixty-six properties between the 10,000 and 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Road are still under evacuation order and those between 3,300 and 6,000 remain on alert.

The topography and heavy fuel types have the fire stripping up and rolling down as it makes its way south, BCWS said.

Eight firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the fire.

The fire is an estimated 4,932 hectares and is classified as out of control.

