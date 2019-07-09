Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Crews are at work on Highway 97 north of Summerland once again, this time working on rock slope stabilization between Bentley Road and Callan Road.

The construction work is expected to continue until Aug. 16 and will result in delays of up to 20 minutes for equipment operations and debris removal.

DriveBC advises motorists to allow time for these delays and to obey construction zone rules and traffic control workers at the site.

This section of Highway 97 was closed early this year after a rock slide.

The slide occurred on the evening of Jan. 31 and resulted in a road closure in both directions.

Lengthy detours were put in place until Feb. 11, when a bypass at Callan Road was set up.

The road was finally opened in early March. At the time, the cost of the slide, the road work and the detours was estimated at $750,000, and the total cost of the work, including clearing and installing detours, was expected to come in at around $1 million.

