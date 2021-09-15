Motorcylist killed in crash near Oliver

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the rider (File/Black Press Media)

Sept. 9 accident kept Willowbrook Road closed for several hours

A motorcyclist from the Lower Mainland died following a crash in Oliver.

A group of riders heading southbound on Willowbrook Road were riding in a group formation on Sept. 9, when one of the male riders caught the soft shoulder, lost control and crashed just south of Patten Road.

Other riders in the group administered first aid on site before paramedics arrived. The rider suffered severe injuries and did not survive, said Oliver RCMP Cpl. Paul Symons.

Willowbrook Road remained closed for several hours as crews attended to the scene.

