Motorcyclist who crashed without a helmet dies

A motorcyclist wearing no helmet involved in a crash with a truck near Enderby has died of his injuries. (Ryan Perdriel - Facebook photo)

Man involved in collision with pickup truck near Enderby dies in hospital of injuries

A helmetless motorcyclist involved in a crash with a pickup near Enderby Sunday, Aug. 30, has died.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) confirms the death of the affected person, an unidentified man.

The IIO BC said Monday, Aug. 31, information provided by the RCMP indicates that around 11 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP received several reports of a motorcyclist without a helmet travelling north on Highway 97 in the Vernon area.

The motorcyclist was then observed in Enderby by an officer who attempted an unsuccessful traffic stop.

Shortly after the attempted traffic stop, the motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 97A at Springbend Road. The rider was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and the IIO BC was notified on Monday that the man had died in hospital.

The IIO investigation into the incident continues.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

The IIO BC is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.

