RCMP investigate crash on Clement. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News) RCMP investigate crash on Clement. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)

RCMP investigate crash on Clement. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News) RCMP investigate crash on Clement. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Clement

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday

One man is being taken to hospital following a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on Clement Avenue.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Clement and Richter Street.

One northbound lane of Clement Avenue is blocked while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

No report on the severity of the man’s injuries.

READ MORE: Smoke fills Kelowna apartment parkade

READ MORE: SUV rams past RCMP in downtown Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownamotorcycle

Previous story
‘I got my condo, so I don’t want any more condos’: Growth fatigue caution for Kelowna
Next story
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Just Posted

RCMP investigate crash on Clement. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News) RCMP investigate crash on Clement. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Clement

File photo. (Black Press Media)
Penticton man takes off in cab after allegedly robbing 2 Central Okanagan businesses

Sutherland Avenue blocked by fire crews. (Jacqueline Gelineau / Kelowna Capital News)
Smoke fills Kelowna apartment parkade

Conceptual rendering of townhomes proposed for Granite Close in McKinley Beach. (Bluegreen Architecture)
Mission area could see growth in Kelowna