Sicamous RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on July 4, 2021. (File photo)

Motorcyclist, passenger sent to hospital after collision on Hwy. 97A near Sicamous

Police say traffic was stopped for 40 minutes due to the July 4 incident

A motorcyclist and their passenger were involved in a collision on Highway 97A near Sicamous Creek on July 4.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, at around 2 p.m. a motorcycle with a passenger and trailer was travelling southbound on the highway.

When it attempted to maneuver around a vehicle that had stopped in traffic, it clipped the vehicle, causing the motorcycle driver to lose control and crash.

The rider and their passenger were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, said McNeil.

Traffic was stopped for 40 minutes because of the collision.

