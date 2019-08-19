Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Air ambulance was flown in to assist in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on Westside Road Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC reports Westside Road was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic around 4:45 p.m. between Marys Emerald Bay Road and Skookum Mine Road for .7 kilometres (east of West Kelowna).

“Traffic was backed up both ways for miles and miles,” said Darlene Lynn, who was commuting on the road and said the incident took place around 3 p.m.

RCMP report that the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Westside Road when it collided with an SUV making a left hand turn onto a side road. The motorcycle then collided with a pick-up truck travelling behind the SUV.

“As a result of the initial impact, it appears the operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle prior to the motorcycle colliding with the third vehicle,” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Due to the seriousness of the motorcyclist injuries, BC Air Ambulance attended to the scene to transport the man to hospital.”

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Lake Country Man, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The four occupants of the SUV and the lone occupant of the pick-up truck were treated by BC Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries. The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

“So sad. Helicopter came and was in the field for a long time when they worked on the injured person on his Harley, I believe,” said Lynn.

“It took about three hours to have vehicles moving in both directions.”

