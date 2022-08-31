The B.C. Highway Patrol says a man in his 80s is dead near Kamloops after a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination. (Black Press file photo)

Motorcyclist in his 80s dies in collision near Kamloops

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 30

A motorcyclist in his eighties has died after a collision near Cherry Creek approximately 23 kilometres west of Kamloops.

In a news release, the B.C. Highway Patrol said that the Kamloops Rural RCMP responded to the collision around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination.

The motorcyclist, a man in his eighties from the Kamloops area, died as a result of the collision. The driver of the van, a man in his seventies from the East Kootenays, was not injured in the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Highway 1 was closed for seven hours as police gathered evidence and the wreckage was removed.

BC Highway Patrol Kamloops has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. The cause of the collision remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCHP Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and cite file number 2022-4051.

