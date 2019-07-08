Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

A woman was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital on July 5 after her motorcycle slid out from underneath her on Highway 3 and she collided with oncoming traffic.

Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes said the collision occurred near Similkameen Falls on Friday at about 5:15 p.m.

According to the police report, the woman was travelling eastbound on the highway, taking a downhill right corner when her motorcycle slid out from underneath her and crashed into rock face. She then slid into oncoming traffic and became trapped underneath a Mercedes van.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and the woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by helicopter for treatment. She had a broken pelvis and several breaks in her legs, and was going into surgery over the weekend.

Hughes said she is expected to make a full recovery.

