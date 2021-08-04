A motorcycle involved in a collision with a vehicle in Vernon Wednesday afternoon, Aug.4, is cleared from the scene at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Motorcycle, vehicle collide in Vernon

Incident happened near Vernon Square Mall at 43rd Avenue and 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4

A motorcycle is downed after colliding with a vehicle near the Vernon Square Mall off Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is congested at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 32nd Street (Hwy. 97), a witness told Black Press, but the condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

BC Emergency Health Services is on scene with Vernon Fire Rescue Services. There is no word on any injuries.

This is the second collision in the area in about three hours.

Earlier today (Aug. 4), a vehicle involved in a collision was leaking fluid near the entrance to the shopping area.

More to come.

