Motorcycle crash near Chase causes serious injuries

Incident disrupted highway traffic for a few hours near the Squilax-Angelmont turn off.

(File photo) A post on social media by a Langley teenager has caused quite a stir for RCMP and the Langley School District, prompting a letter home to parents. The police say schools are not in any danger. File photo

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a Sunday night crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Lee Creek.

On May 6 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Police investigation determined a motorcycle was travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when it struck a concrete median at Squilax Anglemont Road.

A 38-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic for several hours while an RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.

“Chase RCMP would like to commend the bystanders and first responders who tended to the driver, providing first aid, until ambulance arrived,” says Cpl. Scott Linklater of the Chase RCMP.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Chase RCMP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.