Motorcycle collides with taxi in Kelowna

Byrns Road is blocked off to traffic, Thursday evening

A collision involving a motorcycle and a taxi cab is blocking Byrns Road, Thursday evening.

Emergency crews are on scene and the road is blocked off to traffic between Burtch Road and Benvoulin Road.

The incident was reported at about 5:45 p.m.

According to firefighters on the scene, the taxi allegedly made an illegal U-Turn and the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries.

RCMP is blocking the roundabout off of Burtch onto Byrns.

Collision between a motorcycle and a cab blocking traffic on Burns Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/InXGlfyfkJ — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 31, 2020

