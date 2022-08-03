Motorcycle/car crash sends multiple people to hospital in Kelowna

Multiple people were taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a car early Wednesday afternoon.

Two fire engines and two ambulances attended to the scene at Harvey Avenue and Spall Road near the Parkinson Rec Centre around 1:15p.m.

Only one lane was open for traffic southbound on Harvey while crews were cleaning up the scene. Cars going northbound were not able to turn into the rec centre.

Two people were put onto stretchers and into ambulances. According to an on-scene witness, it was a father and daughter on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Breaking – Just one lane is open heading southbound (towards downtown) on Harvey Avenue after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. There were two people on the motorcycle, they are on their way to KGH with serious injuries #Kelowna @BlackPressMedia @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Xrj93D86pY — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 3, 2022

READ MORE: Lower Mainland man in critical condition after shooting in Kelowna

car accidentCity of Kelowna