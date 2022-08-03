(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Motorcycle/car crash sends multiple people to hospital in Kelowna

Mutli-vehicle collision at Harvey and Spall

Multiple people were taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a car early Wednesday afternoon.

Two fire engines and two ambulances attended to the scene at Harvey Avenue and Spall Road near the Parkinson Rec Centre around 1:15p.m.

Only one lane was open for traffic southbound on Harvey while crews were cleaning up the scene. Cars going northbound were not able to turn into the rec centre.

Two people were put onto stretchers and into ambulances. According to an on-scene witness, it was a father and daughter on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

