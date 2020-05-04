Motorbike collides with car in West Kelowna

Highway 97 is slow going as emergency crews remain on scene

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a motorbike collided with the rear-end of a white car.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to those on the scene, the motorcycle hit the back of a vehicle on Highway 97 just passed the Westside Road turnoff. The bike may have crashed through the back window of the vehicle before veering into a median ditch on the highway.

The rider was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance.

The occupant of the car was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.

Motorists should be prepared for delays in the area as the left lane of Highway 97 is closed.

car crash