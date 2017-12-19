Credit: FortisBC

Motor vehicle takes out power in Kelowna

Power is out for those in the McKinley Landing area

A power outage in McKinley Landing is affecting 371 customers.

“FortisBC is working to repair damage to a power pole caused by a motor vehicle along McKinley Road that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. To safely make repairs, we’ve had to turn off power to about 380 customers in the McKinley Landing area, including some addresses along Glenmore Road,” said Nicole Bogdanovic, communications advisor with FortisBC.

“We have five crew members working on repairs and expect to have service restored by 7:30 p.m. For the safety of our crews and so that work can be completed as quickly as possible, we are asking drivers to slow down, watch for our crews and follow all traffic controls.”

For updates, visit outages.fortisbc.com or call 1-866-436-7847.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semis collide closing Highway 1 at Cherry Creek
Next story
UPDATE: Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Just Posted

Motor vehicle takes out power in Kelowna

Power is out for those in the McKinley Landing area

More charges laid in drug investigation

A 46-year-old man from Kelowna faces prohibited firearms and drug trafficking charges

UPDATE: Heavy snowfall grounds flights in Kelowna and Penticton

Several flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport Tuesday have been cancelled

UPDATE: Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Even more Christmas hampers given out in Kelowna

Hamper numbers are higher than last year, according to the food bank

WATCH: Ministry triggers avalanche to keep Highway 1 safe

Crews deploy a remote avalanche control system at Three Valley Gap on the Trans Canada Highway

Kelowna food bank supports 100 babies

The faces of the Tiny Bundles program

A ‘pretty determined girl’ helps raise $6,000 for wildfire-ravaged interior B.C. fire departments

Khiara Archibald sold lemonade and homemade jewellery to raise funds for local firefighters.

A rare find featuring the King of Rock and Roll in Kelowna

A resident has turned his stash of Elvis cards into presentable posters

Semis collide closing Highway 1 at Cherry Creek

Kamloops RCMP are warning motorists to avoid Highway 1 west of Kamloops for several hours

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

Lakina and Balzak are half-siblings and the first baby walruses to be born in Canadian captivity

Rogers, CBC sign 7-year sub-licensing agreement for Hockey Night in Canada

Rogers is in its fourth year of a 12-year, $5.2B agreement with the NHL for exclusive media rights

Rudolph and rest of Santa’s reindeer are all female: scientist

Only female reindeer keep their antlers for the winter

Most Read