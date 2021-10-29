Highway 1 was reopened just before noon on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive after a motor vehicle incident was cleared. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens east of Salmon Arm after motor vehicle incident cleared

Highway was closed near intersection with Canoe Beach Drive between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Update

Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was cleared just before noon after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.

A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.

No official word yet on details of the crash.

Original

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm.

The highway was closed about 10:45 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident near the intersection with Canoe Beach Drive, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. A helicopter landed on scene shortly after.

No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.

More information as it becomes available.



