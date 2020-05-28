Motor trike crashes into hole in Ellison area

A man riding a Harley motor trike in the Ellison area was taken to hospital, Thursday afternoon, after his trike fell in a hole.

According to a construction worker the area a red car pulled out of a hidden driveway on Anderson Road, the Harley swerved to miss the car and crashed into a hole on the side of the road near the construction site.

A witness said he believed the man suffered facial injuries.

Anderson Road is partially unpaved as construction is being conducted in the area.

RCMP attended the scene but did not provide comment.

Most Read