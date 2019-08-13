Motionball Kelowna calling for new participants, hosting fundraiser

Motionball Kelowna is hosting a fundraiser in support of the Special Olympics

Motionball Kelowna, a local charity that supports the Special Olympics, is calling on new teams to join its Marathon of Sport this September.

An information session for current and prospective team captains will be held at Accelerate Okanagan in the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Aug. 28.

“We want to invite the public to come to learn more about this event and the cause behind it,” said event director Derek Fuhr.

“We have many loyal supporters who come out every year and we are truly grateful to them. This year we want to extend our reach in a big way by urging those who haven’t participated before, to come to find out what Motionball Marathon of Sport is all about.”

This year’s Motionball Marathon of Sport event is set to take place at City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with opening and closing ceremonies and a beer garden after the event.

“If you ask anyone who has participated in the past, this event really is a lot of fun,” said Fuhr. “It is basically a full day of multi-sport and is purely recreational and social. You do not need to be ‘good at sports’ to join in.”

You can find more information on Motionball and the Marathon of Sport at motionball.com.

