Motionball participants at an awareness event dubbed Motionbowl on July 17. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Motionball Kelowna calling for new participants, hosting fundraiser

Motionball Kelowna is hosting a fundraiser in support of the Special Olympics

Motionball Kelowna, a local charity that supports the Special Olympics, is calling on new teams to join its Marathon of Sport this September.

An information session for current and prospective team captains will be held at Accelerate Okanagan in the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Aug. 28.

“We want to invite the public to come to learn more about this event and the cause behind it,” said event director Derek Fuhr.

“We have many loyal supporters who come out every year and we are truly grateful to them. This year we want to extend our reach in a big way by urging those who haven’t participated before, to come to find out what Motionball Marathon of Sport is all about.”

This year’s Motionball Marathon of Sport event is set to take place at City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with opening and closing ceremonies and a beer garden after the event.

“If you ask anyone who has participated in the past, this event really is a lot of fun,” said Fuhr. “It is basically a full day of multi-sport and is purely recreational and social. You do not need to be ‘good at sports’ to join in.”

You can find more information on Motionball and the Marathon of Sport at motionball.com.

READ MORE: Motionballers had a bowl at newest Kelowna event

READ MORE: Clean up City Park this Saturday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival
Next story
Collision involving a deer and motorcycle near Joe Rich

Just Posted

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Overruled plea agreement means 426 days in jail for Okanagan woman

The woman’s crimes took place between the Vernon and Penticton area

Car engine fire quickly doused in Kelowna

The black car was able to pull to the side of Hunter Court

Collision involving a deer and motorcycle near Joe Rich

A high-velocity collision between a motorcyclist and a deer has been reported… Continue reading

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby to Sicamous

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Hergott: Don’t villainize those involved in tragedy

Lawyer Paul Hergott says something good can come from the deepest of tragedies

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Ottawa announces funding for Vernon youth advocacy centre

Oak Centre to receive $340,000 over 3 years to further its efforts to support abused youth

Most Read