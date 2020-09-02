Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

On what would have been their 11th anniversary, Trevor Blogg received the tragic news that his wife, Katie Blogg, had been killed in a hit-and-run collision on the highway just north of Ladysmith.

“She was going to Nanaimo to get groceries for the week,” Blogg told the Ladysmith Chronicle. “Every Saturday we alternated who had the kids for the morning, and who went grocery shopping.”

After a five-day manhunt, the suspected driver was arrested by RCMP on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“It’s reassuring to know that he’s off the streets. I have one less thing to keep me up at night, and now I can focus all my energy on my children,” Blogg said.

“It’s bittersweet. It doesn’t change what he did. At the end of the day, I have to have faith in the legal system to bring justice to the full extent that the law can.”

Blogg was made aware of the crash at around 11 a.m. on August 29. He was outside in the yard playing with his young children when the RCMP arrived at their home.

“My heart just sank. That particular moment will be embedded in my mind. Everything stood still and fell apart at the same time.”

In the days that followed that moment, a GoFundMe was set up by Blogg’s brother-in-law and sister, Steven and Allison Prins. Since then, the fundraising page has garnered over $100,000 in funds.

The Ladysmith community has rallied around the Blogg family. Community members dropped off gifts, donations, and well wishes at Ladysmith City Hall. Donations are expected to continue coming in for the family.

“It’s a real testament to the beautiful person that she was. I’ve never experienced so much love and outpouring for anyone, ever,” Blogg said.

Katie was a constant presence at the Strong Start program, an early childhood learning program offered by the Ladysmith Primary school.

Katie Blogg and her two children (Submitted photo)

She was born and raised in Ladysmith. Her family used to own Gourley Grocer, which existed on First Avenue at one time.

“Katie was a person that you just couldn’t help but like being around. She was a warm, friendly, caring person. Whether it was at school with the kids, or in anything she did, people just enjoyed talking to Katie. She was always willing to help anyone if they needed any help or support. She was always there.”

Funds raised will go towards a memorial service for Katie, and will help pay for the future education of the Blogg children.

A private memorial service will be held for Katie in the near future. Blogg said that there may be an opportunity for the community to grieve at an event in the future.

“It would be very irresponsible for us as a family to have a large community gathering at this point in time, especially with COVID cases on the rise,” Blogg said.

“Perhaps in the spring next year when things are more calm, we’d absolutely like to have a proper celebration of life to remember Katie, tell stories, and give the community a chance to celebrate the wonderful life she lived for 35 years.”