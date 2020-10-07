Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C.

According to the animal welfare organization, a search warrant was issued to seize the dog and puppies after a concerned citizen called in to report seeing the four-year-old German short-haired pointer being abused and forced fed drugs and alcohol by her owner, in addition to witnessing one of her puppies also being physically abused.

Officials did not detail where the dogs were seized from.

The dogs were taken to the BC SPCA in Prince George where veterinarians found evidence of past abuse, including fractures and scarring. Toxicity tests also confirmed the dogs had ingested substances.

Rachel Cook, animal welfare officer, North Cariboo District Branch, said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 6) that the pups are on the mend and the mother dog is helping look after her babies.

“Mama dog loves humans,” Cook said. “She wants to sit on your lap. She wants to hold hands with her paw. She’s just so sweet.”

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, have just opened their eyes and are currently thriving and gaining weight. The puppies will be ready for adoption once they reach eight weeks old, Cook said.

The mom will be ready for adoption shortly after she’s recovered and been spayed.

“She is going to make a great family dog in a few months,” Cook said. “They’ve been through a lot. We’re so proud of them.”

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

