Louise is a new mother that has had to undergo emergency surgery after a freak accident while giving birth to her two kittens. (Contributed)

Mother cat recovering after emergency amputation at BC SPCA

Kelowna SPCA seeks donations to help Louise after being stepped on by horse while giving birth

The BC SPCA in Kelowna is looking to raise funds to help cover costs for Louise, a cat who is recovering from emergency surgery after getting stepped on by a horse right after giving birth.

She gave birth to her kittens, Sprout and Seed, in the soft hay of a horse stall, but the horse was startled and reared, landing on Louise’s leg fracturing it.

“This mother cat’s fractured right hind leg had to be amputated,” said SPCA Kelowna manager Sean Hogan. “She’s lucky no other damage was done to her or her kittens.”

Louise will be spayed and ready for adoption in about two months when her kittens are old enough.

“She’s a great mom and been amazing taking care of her two kittens,” Hogan said.

Her medical bills are expected to total $2,210 and donations are being accepted online.

Seed is doing fine after mom Louise was stepped on by a horse. (Contributed)

Louise is a great mom to her two new kittens Seed and Sprout (pictured). (Contributed)

