Mother and daughter authors to host book signing in Kelowna

Janet and Jenny Wamsley will be at the Indigo at Orchard Park Mall this weekend

Best-selling mother and daughter book-writing duo Jenny and Janet Wamsley are hosting a book signing at the Indigo in Orchard Park Mall this Saturday.

Jenny’s book is a young adult fiction novel called Dysnomia, Outsiders on a Distant Moon and her mother’s book, titled The Autistic Author and Animator: A Mother’s View of a Daughter’s Triumph is about Jenny’s life with autism.

Janet’s book cover’s her daughter’s journey through childhood and into adulthood with autism.

“She went through a lot (as a child),” said Janet. “But she trucked through the trenches of bullying, climbed the slippery mountain slopes of academics, jumped on top of the peak of the mountain through animation and jumped over the clouds by writing a book.”

Janet said her book is “going down a lot of avenues” and is currently in talks to have it made into a documentary.

The two lived in Vernon for 17 years and Janet said the Okanagan “still feels like home.”

You can meet Janet and Jenny between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Indigo this Saturday.

