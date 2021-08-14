The Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous was 1542 hectares in size as of Aug. 13, 2021. (BCWS image)

The Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous was 1542 hectares in size as of Aug. 13, 2021. (BCWS image)

Most recent mapping shows Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous grew slightly

Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino said the fire was contained with fire guards yesterday morning

The Two Mile Road wildfire has grown by about 200 hectares, according to the most recent mapping completed by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

As of 10 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 13, the out-of-control fire was burning across 1,542 hectares.

BCWS said recent smoky conditions have contributed to lower fire behaviour. Fire crews and industry partners continue to battle the blaze, along with aerial support when possible.

The blaze is still moving away from Sicamous, and while smoke plumes that concerned its residents were visible when conditions weren’t so smoky, they were expected.

“It was anticipated, spruce burns very aggressively,” said Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino yesterday morning.

“Crews have gotten the fire contained into guards again,” he added.

Read more:‘It’s time to come together’: BC Wildfire Service incident commander pens heartfelt message

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Lineup announced for Vernon’s Riot on the Roof
Next story
Drought level in Okanagan increased to level 4

Just Posted

Armstrong’s Odinfist is set to headline the 13th annual Riot on the Roof at the Vernon Public Art Gallery on Aug. 21, 2021. (Jennifer Blake - photo)
Lineup announced for Vernon’s Riot on the Roof

Vernon is hosting a number evacuees as well as a number of firefighters who are in the area fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon assists more than 1,600 White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees

Lake Country firefighters extinguished a fully-involved car fire on Okanagan Centre Road East Friday afternoon. (Contributed)
Burning masks blasted from Lake Country car fire

A helicopter buckets water over the White Rock Lake wildfire near Westside on Aug. 10. (Darren Wolf photo)
Fire crews anticipating increased fire activity at White Rock Lake wildfire