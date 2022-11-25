Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, walking and cycling trails. (City of Kelowna)

Most Kelowna residents support tax increase to fund new rec centre: City survey

Public engagement done by the city shows 79 per cent of residents in favour

According to a city survey, a majority of Kelowna residents are okay with a property tax increase to replace the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The public engagement found 79 per cent of residents support a small or large increase to fund the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC).

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves new KCC to be built next to Apple Bowl

Support for the new facility is high as well at 82 per cent, with residents strongly or somewhat in favour.

“Over the next 20 years, the city is expected to attract another 45,000 residents,” reads a report going to council Nov. 28. “More investment in recreation facilities will be needed just to maintain existing service levels for a growing population.”

Estimated costs for the project from earlier this year had a price tag of $134 million.

“Subject to council direction, estimated total project costs will be presented once the updated functional program and project scope has been confirmed by council, anticipated in early 2023,” according to an email statement from the city.

Funding of the project will likely be accomplished through reserve funding, taxation, and long-term borrowing, which requires the approval of Kelowna residents.

Alternative revenue options include grants, partnerships, and sponsorships.

The facility, which is planned for next to the Apple Bowl, features an aquatic centre, athletic components, general program space, as well as outdoor amenities and pedestrian and cycling paths.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna seeking bids on largest development project ever

