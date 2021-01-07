About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

A Research Co. poll of 800 British Columbians suggested a majority of residents feel safe from criminal activity.

About two-thirds of British Columbians participating in the online survey said they would feel safe walking alone in their own neighbourhood after dark, virtually unchanged from a poll conducted in August 2019.

About 41 per cent of British Columbians said they fear becoming crime victims in their community, which is up 1 per cent from last year’s poll. Participants ages 18 to 34 were the biggest age group most likely to fear of being victimized by crime at 56 per cent.

RELATED: Survey says: Crime concern growing in Kelowna

Approximately 45 per cent of survey participants blamed addiction and mental health issues for crime in their communities while 38 per cent pointed to gangs and the illegal drug trade. Nine per cent blamed the crime rate on immigrants and minorities.

“In April, 27 per cent of British Columbians suggested that insufficient policing was one of the factors to blame for criminal activity in their community,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said. “In December, only 16 per cent feel the same way.”

RELATED: Penticton in top 20 for crime

80 per cent of British Columbians (up 1 per cent from 2018) support enacting handgun bans within municipal limits. A slightly higher number of residents – 83 per cent – support prohibiting military-style assault weapons.

The online survey took place over two days in December 2020.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePoll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
Next story
22 positive COVID-19 cases at Vernon’s Venture Training

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

To date, the only public trail in the Adventure Bay development is known as the Tavistock Nature Trail, but the City of Vernon said Jan. 6, 2021, an agreement has been made to add in public trail access and park. (City of Vernon)
Public trail access, park coming to Vernon’s Adventure Bay

Adventure Bay trail access a contentious issue among trail users

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

The Lake Country Art Gallery starts the new year off with a members' exhibition Jan. 9-Feb. 20 called Made by Hand. (Pippa Dean-Veerman art)
Lake Country gallery puts handmade art on display

Made by Hand exhibition opens Jan. 9

KingFisher Boats donated Christmas hampers to local families in need, this year benefiting 11 families through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace including a Christmas Eve dinner and additional essentials for the house. (Contributed)
KingFisher casts Christmas cheer for Vernon families

11 Vernon families benefitted through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)
Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This purple map from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported for all of 2020 in local health areas. Salmon Arm totalled 52 cases while Vernon’s total was 277. (BCCDC map)
Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Salmon Arm’s reported cases increase by just four from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The were 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

There were 205 cases recorded in Penticton throughout 2020

Most Read