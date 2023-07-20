The Mosquito Control will be out and about setting up catch basins throughout the region. (RDCO/Submitted)

The Mosquito Control will be out and about setting up catch basins throughout the region. (RDCO/Submitted)

Mosquito control program returns to Central Okanagan

Around 12,000 basins to be distributed

Central Okanagan residents will hopefully hear a bit less buzzing in their ears this summer thanks to a mosquito control program.

Regional district staff will be on their scooters this weekend dropping water soluble pouches containing mosquito larvicide into roadside catch basins, in an attempt to control the insect’s population.

If active breeding is found in any of the approximately 12,000 basins that are distributed, the larvicide is spread into the water, killing the larvae within 24 hours.

The basins will be set up throughout Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Westbank First Nation, the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area and a small section of West Kelowna Estates in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: West Kelowna, Nanaimo BCHL alumni needs help after death of parents

READ MORE: Sexual health clinic in Kelowna closed due to staff shortage

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human-caused wildfires down this year in B.C., especially recently
Next story
Smiling castaway and ‘braver’ dog return after months adrift on the Pacific

Just Posted

A fire at the Glenmore Landfill that started on July 10, 2023. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Fires at Kelowna’s landfill not uncommon, but concerning

New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP)
AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies to those on the street during this weekend’s heat wave. (Submitted)
Kelowna Gospel Mission needs help during extreme heat

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna residents to weigh in on borrowing $241M for rec centre overhaul