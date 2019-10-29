A mortar was dug up on a Spallumcheen property Tuesday. (Grahame Mechanical photo)

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

A citizen found more than they bargained for at a Spallumcheen property Tuesday.

North Okanagan RCMP were called to the property in the 1200 block of Round Lake Road by a citizen who had dug up what appeared to be an old mortar round.

“The scene has been cordoned off and an explosives disposal unit has been dispatched to deal with the ordnance,” said Const Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This incident is a good reminder for anyone who locates an explosive device to leave it alone and contact the authorities immediately.”

READ MORE: Lawyers must do more research in Vernon physiotherapist case

READ MORE: Man arrested after robbing Vernon store at knifepoint

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon store
Next story
Subway robbed in Kelowna Monday night

Just Posted

Update: Kelowna fire crews knocking down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m.

Subway robbed in Kelowna Monday night

The suspect entered the restaurant just after 9:30 p.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash

OKM Huskies impress at volleyball tournament

The Huskies finished 4th at a 28 tournement with teams from across the Okanagan

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Legislation to enshrine U.N. declaration on Indigenous rights a ‘first step’ for Okanagan First Nations

The new legislation will make it easier for Okanagan First Nations to form systems of governance

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Most Read