(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re scheduled for a sunny day today, with some clouds thrown into the mix.

Fun fact: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

You may be familiar with the myth that claims that your hair and fingernails continue to grow for a brief duration shortly after you die.

However, Claudia Hammond debunks these claims in a 2013 article published in the BBC.

In order for our fingernails to grow, we need a steady supply of glucose to help produce new cells. But death puts a stop to glucose intake, prohibiting the growth of fingernails.

Similarly, a group of cells that divide to produce the new cells that make hair strands longer can only divide rapidly when supplied with energy. In this case, the energy comes from the burning of glucose, which requires the presence of oxygen.

But with no beating heart to pump oxygen throughout the body in the blood, the energy supply dries up and subsequently ends the cell division that promotes hair growth.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

If you visit the Hope Cemetery today, you will find there are no flowers, no teddy bears, no mementos of any kind on most of the headstones.

They’ve all been removed, much to the surprise of several people who have loved ones buried there. A handful of them have contacted the Hope Standard to bring attention to the matter, and let others know there have been changes at the cemetery.

District staff posted a sign at the cemetery advises that the removal would be happening, with 14 days notice.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

That’s gotta hurt!

@tonirain17 Don’t worry he’s perfectly fine now #fy #catsoftiktok ♬ Another sound no one will use – ✨ Anna ✌🏻

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops residential school never discussed by Vernon survivor
Next story
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

Just Posted

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

RCMP. (File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Vernon's Leo Louis travelled Wednesday, June 2, to the Kamloops Indian Residental School site and placed a white eagle feather on a monument in memory of his mother, residential school survivor Cecilia Louis. Memorials have been placed at the site since the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
Kamloops residential school never discussed by Vernon survivor

The late Cecilia Louis mentioned school once to husband of 66 years, and never to her kids

Vernon SKY Volleyball club member Iseult Colclough is the winner of the Emily Dahl Foundation $5,000 scholarship. (Contributed)
Vernon volleyball club awards scholarship

Iseult Colclough of Vernon SKY Volleyball wins Emily Dahl Foundation bursary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital following a June 3 motor-vehicle collision. (Colby Yost/Gofundme photo)
Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops hospital

A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)
Central Okanagan residents, irrigation district oppose proposed rock quarry off Hwy 33

Residents and Black Mountain Irrigation District said there are environmental, water risks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners, those ages 18 to 34 were the most likely targets

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)
Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors

A family in Oliver lost their home to a stubborn fire on Monday. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
Oliver family loses home to fire

House had to be knocked down because of stubborn blaze, said fire department

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

Most Read