(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re in for another hot one today — temperatures are projected to reach a high of 29 C.

Fun fact: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

In 1992, Jerry Seinfeld asked the million dollar question: “what’s the deal with airplane food?”

Well, Jerry, a 2010 study by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics might have the answer for you.

The study — featured in a 2015 article published in the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) — found that “the combination of dryness and low pressure reduces the sensitivity of your taste buds to sweet and salty foods by around 30 per cent.”

While we lose our sweet and salty senses, “sour, bitter and spicy flavours are almost unaffected.”

In the same article, author Katia Moskvitch notes that the atmosphere inside the cabin affects our sense of smell first, and as the plane gets higher, both the air pressure and humidity levels in the cabin drops.

“At about 30,000 feet, humidity is less than 12 per cent,” she writes.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Diana Stirling, owner of LocoLanding Adventure Park, is speaking out after one of her teenage staff was brought to tears by a customer who berated her for enforcing the park’s mask policy on Monday (May 31).

“Yesterday was one the hardest days in our business. We were blasted in person and online for our mask policy, over and over,” said Stirling.

“One mom made my staff break down and cry — all because her six year old can’t go on one one of our attractions unless she wears a mask.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Camping season is approaching. Why not give this approach to making smores a try?

@camilledembski_ #fyp #smores #campfire #smorescone #summer2021 #fun #hack #lifehack2021 ♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant
Next story
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Just Posted

Lake Country RCMP are asking for help identifying a male suspect who left a business on Main Street two Fridays in a row without paying for a basket of goodies. The man was wearing the same clothes in both instances, but wore black sunglasses in the first case, and white in the second. (Contributed)
Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

Two men sought for questioning in Lake Country shoplifting incidents

A fire at a sawmill on Highway 97 and Grandview Flats Road has closed the road. (Dylan Mahzorhaal photo)
VIDEO: Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Blaze at lumber yard has motorists turning around, explosives heard

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Search for missing Vernon man turns to mountains

Friends and family continue search efforts for father of three who was last seen May 31

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: False alarm for RV fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon

RV ‘blaze’ turns out to be steam coming from engine

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

FILE – Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational promises,’ not action

National action plan was released two years after the inquiry

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)
Man allegedly bites officer, drives over spike belts during arrest attempts by Chase RCMP

Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s current travel restrictions are set to expire June 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases on the decline heading into summer

Return to ‘near-normal’ could come by fall if cases stay low and vaccination rates remain high

A ban on all open fires begins in the city of Penticton effective, June 4, 2021. (File photo)
Fire ban issued for Penticton due to dangerously dry conditions

The ban aligns with unusually dry spring and expected rapid wildfire development, says fire chief

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Most Read