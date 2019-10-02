(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Which NHL’er has won the most Stanley Cups?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Hockey is back today with the first games of the NHL regular season. Meanwhile, the federal election is over the halfway mark, and pollsters are working tirelessly to provide insights on how the race is going.

Fun Fact of the day:

With the quest for Lord Stanley beginning today, which NHL player has won the most Stanley Cups?

Henri Richard played for the Montreal Canadiens from 1955 to 1975, and his full 19-season career couldn’t have taken place on a more dominant team. The Younger brother of Maurice “The Rocket” Richard won 11 Stanley Cup championships with the Habs, including five in a row from 1956 -1960.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It’s day 21 of the federal election in Canada, and according to a 338Canada poll updated Tuesday the Conservatives are leading in the North-Okanagan Shuswap.

MP Mel Arnold was projected to have 41.3 per cent support if the vote was held yesterday. Cindy Derkas and the Liberals trail with a projected 21.4 per cent, while the Green Party’s Marc Reinarz and New Democratic Party’s Harwinder Sandhu are neck and neck at 17.4 and 16.3 per cent. Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party of Canada is projected to win 3.2 per cent of the popular vote.

The 338Canada project is run by Philippe J. Fournier, a political contributor to L’actualité and Maclean’s.

Video of the day:

You don’t need to understand the science behind this to appreciate it – but if you do, even better!

WATCH: American chases Elton John through B.C., Canada to celebrate 57

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight
Next story
Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Just Posted

Lake Country pickleballers ask the district for more places to play

The pickleball club has proposed adding markings to existing tennis and basketball courts

RCMP seeking witnesses in crash that caused massive power outage in Kelowna

The investigation revealed there was an additional vehicle involved allegedly driving erratically

UBCO student wins Strong Woman award

Dela Hini receives Top 20 Under 25 award from non-profit Think for Actions

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Have you seen Jeffrey Hendren?

Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

The Heat will look for their second win of the year this weekend with games against UVic and UBC

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

After being adopted by the college’s librarian, dog showed knack for companionship

Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

Grandparent provides automatic external defibrillators hoping they never need to be used

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

Morning Start: Which NHL’er has won the most Stanley Cups?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Most Read