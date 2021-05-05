(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Cinco de Mayo to all those who are celebrating! Despite the clouds, we’re in for some pleasantly warm weather today.

Fun fact: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

According to American mathematician Francis Su of California’s Harvey Mudd College, you make history every time you shuffle a deck of cards.

A deck of 52 cards can be arranged in 52 factorial — or 52! — which is calculated as 52 x 51 x 50 … x 2 x 1. That equals a very large number, far bigger than 8 x 10^67.

“How big is this number? Well, someone shuffling a deck of cards once per second since the beginning of the universe (believed to be about 14 billion years ago) would not have shuffled the deck more than 10^18 times,” states the department. “Thus it is quite likely that any given configuration achieved through random shuffling has never appeared before in the history of shuffling!

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

While the City of Kelowna is touting e-scooters as a viable new way to get around town, they are posing new obstacles for some residents with disabilities.

Under a three-year provincial pilot program, Kelowna residents and tourists are now allowed to use the city’s road and shared-pathway networks to scoot around on shared or privately-owned electric scooters.

For Spring Hawes, who lives with tetraplegia and uses a wheelchair to get around, the scooter sharing programs are presenting an issue — specifically regarding parking. She says for herself and other Kelowna residents with disabilities, improperly parked e-scooters can limit already restricted means of transportation.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Enjoy this cute video of Frank the pug roaming around in his new hat-shell.

@frankthepug12521

Frank the turtle… I mean Pug #frankthepug #pug #puppy #foryourpage #turtle #turtlepug #funny #fyp #doggy

♬ the final brain cell – It’s ya girl UwU

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Vernon photographer Tyler Martin snapped this photo of a chunk of ice on the rocks at Alberta’s Abraham Lake as a sign of climate change. <ins>The photo is one of eight chosen from Canada that will be featured in an exhibition at a world climate summit in Scotland in </ins><ins>November</ins>. (Tyler Martin photo)
Vernon photographer snaps way to climate summit

Tyler Martin one of four B.C. photographers whose work will hang during UK global climate summit in November

Rising youth suicide rates have prompted doctors at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto to launch a six-week clinical trial that includes adolescents who showed up at the hospital before or after they attempted to take their own lives. Black Press Media file photo
Suicide rates among Interior Health youth nearly double B.C. average

Vernon agency surveying parents, youth, teachers on how to help

The Duteau Creek storage reservoir provides 60 per cent of the water that services the Greater Vernon area, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan. (RDNO photo)
Tolko walks back plans for cutblock above Greater Vernon water source

The lumber manufacturer said the area of concern is no longer part of its timber harvesting plans

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Angélica Vargas suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire in 2019. (Submitted)
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

For more than a year after the accident, Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas couldn’t look in the mirror. Now, she’s learning to accept her scars.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

From top left (clockwise) Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell are still missing from the Shuswap and North Okanagan – Caitlin, Ashley and Deanna for five years, Nicole for four. (Photos contributed)
Five years pass with no peace for families of North Okanagan-Shuswap missing women

Families united in wish for more resources to find women, find justice

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A vendor waits to serve mini doughnuts to a motorist at a drive-thru event with mini doughnut vendors at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The PNE organized the event to help support vendors who will be unable to sell at the fair this year due to the cancellation of the annual event because of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PNE cancels in-person fair for 2021, citing COVID concerns

Restrictions have made planning too difficult, organizers say

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for kids 12 to 15 years old in Canada

The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The number of crimes and the number of police calls for service in Princeton in the first quarter of 2021 showed a decline. (Black Press file photo)
Princeton sees decline in crime statistics

Overall figures down from same time in 2020; thefts from vehicles increasing

