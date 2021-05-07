Morning Start: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts

Good morning and happy Friday to all! Showers are in the forecast across the board today, but expect more sun than clouds this weekend.
Fun Fact: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts
There’s a good chance that the vanilla flavouring in your baked goods could contain the anal excretions of beavers, according to a 2013 article published in National Geographic.
This anal “goo” is called castoreum, a substance from the castor sacs of mature beavers, which are located between the pelvis and the base of the tail. The brown slime is often a combination of castor gland secretions, anal gland secretions and urine.
Anal secretions typically stink, but this goo is a product of the beaver’s unique diet of leaves and bark. So instead of smelling gross, the article states that “castoreum has a musky, vanilla scent, which is why food scientists like to incorporate it in recipes.”
Not to worry, however — the article states that the “U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists castoreum as a ‘generally regarded as safe’ additive, and manufacturers have been using it extensively in perfumes and foods for at least 80 years.” The annual consumption of the substance is rather small — only about 292 pounds yearly.
A Kelowna chef is slated to be featured on an episode of the Food Network’s Fire Masters — for a second time.
James Holmes, head chef of Bernard Avenue restaurants Salt & Brick and Jack’s on Bernard, will go head-to-head with other esteemed chefs on the competition-based show.
“Kelowna’s just on fire right now for being on the Food Network,” he told the Capital News.
Read the full story here.
Does your heart need a hug this morning? Hopefully, this video of a puppy leading a group of ducklings does the trick.
