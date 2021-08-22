A photo of the recently-discovered tiny chameleon. (Photo: Frank Glaw/Zoologische Staatssammlung Muenchen)

Morning Start: The world’s smallest reptile was first reported in 2021

Your Morning Start for Monday, Aug. 23

Good morning, and happy Monday! Here’s to a great start to your week.

Fun fact: The world’s smallest reptile was first reported in 2021.

A tiny chameleon was discovered in northern Madagascar and is believed to be the smallest reptile on Earth. It is about 28.9 millimeters in length and was first reported in the January 2021 issue of Scientific Reports. The chameleon is from a degraded montane rainforest in Madagascar and might be threatened by extinction, according to the report.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

For Obi Onyemaobi, finding housing in Kelowna as an incoming post-secondary student is next to impossible.

Onyemaobi will be starting school at UBC Okanagan (UBCO) in the fall. Originally from the Lower Mainland, he is ideally looking for a one-bedroom apartment for $1500 per month. He started his search earlier this year on Kijiji, Castanet and Facebook Marketplace.

But he still has not found a place, and it’s already nearing the end of August.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

How can you scroll past this adorable dog?

@shaz.ab0

♬ Your Man – Josh Turner

That’s all for today, folks! Hope you have a great day!

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
‘We’re really starting to get a handle on some of these fires’: Sicamous Fire Chief
Next story
Military called in to help N.W.T. as territory sees surge of COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

A photo of the recently-discovered tiny chameleon. (Photo: Frank Glaw/Zoologische Staatssammlung Muenchen)
Morning Start: The world’s smallest reptile was first reported in 2021

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw, 18, has earned a $10,000 grant for being named one of Canada’s top 55 up-and-coming athletes from winter and summer sports, selected by Petro-Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Coaching Association of Canada. (Contributed)
Coldstream swimmer named to elite club

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association is cancelling its fall 2021 session for a variety of reasons but vows to be back stronger in the spring of 2022. (NOTRA photo)
North Okanagan therapy program cancels fall session

The Okanagan Landing branch of VantageOne Financial Services in Vernon was closed permanently Friday, Aug. 20, part of the organization’s corporate restructuring. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon credit union closes one branch