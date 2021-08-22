Morning Start: The world’s smallest reptile was first reported in 2021

Good morning, and happy Monday! Here’s to a great start to your week.

Fun fact: The world’s smallest reptile was first reported in 2021.

A tiny chameleon was discovered in northern Madagascar and is believed to be the smallest reptile on Earth. It is about 28.9 millimeters in length and was first reported in the January 2021 issue of Scientific Reports. The chameleon is from a degraded montane rainforest in Madagascar and might be threatened by extinction, according to the report.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

For Obi Onyemaobi, finding housing in Kelowna as an incoming post-secondary student is next to impossible.

Onyemaobi will be starting school at UBC Okanagan (UBCO) in the fall. Originally from the Lower Mainland, he is ideally looking for a one-bedroom apartment for $1500 per month. He started his search earlier this year on Kijiji, Castanet and Facebook Marketplace.

But he still has not found a place, and it’s already nearing the end of August.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

How can you scroll past this adorable dog?

That’s all for today, folks! Hope you have a great day!

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

