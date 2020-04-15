(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: The inventor of the frisbee turned into a frisbee after he died

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Happy hump day! Today’s forecast is 14 degrees and sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day:

The inventor of the frisbee was turned into a frisbee after he died.

“Steady Ed” Headrick invented the frisbee in the 1950s, then went on to invent the sport of disc golf in the 1970s. “He lived for frisbee,” his wife said of the inventor of the classic American toy. When he died in 2002, his final wish was to have his ashes turned into, what else, but a frisbee. His son said it was his father’s dream that they play with him after death and that he might even accidentally end up on someone’s roof.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather is just getting better and better.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

It’s been one year since a shooting spree shook the community of Penticton, and one year later the trial for the man charged remains ongoing.

‘Community reeling after shooting spree’ reads the front cover headline of the Penticton Western News on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

At the time, RCMP called it a ‘dark day’.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?
Next story
Limited data on ventilator use for COVID-19 patients: respiratory therapist

Just Posted

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Wildfire east of Merritt classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna

A total of 23 people have been infected in the outbreak among a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Okanagan group uses 3D printing to make face shields for Interior Health

The group includes employees of the Okanagan Regional Library and UBCO

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Morning Start: The inventor of the frisbee turned into a frisbee after he died

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

April 15, 2020, marks one year since a shooting spree, which left four dead, shook Penticton

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

Most Read