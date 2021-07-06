A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay

Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

Here’s your morning start for July 6, 2021

Good morning! Monday started us off with a gloomy — and a bit of a cooler — day.

A mix of sun and clouds are forecasted for Tuesday, but that heat sure will be back.

Fun fact: The hole in your pen cap is for children’s safety

Pen caps generally have a hole in them to act as a vent. According to BIC, a major pen manufacturer, they put holes in the caps so children don’t inhale them and choke on them.

“In addition to help prevent the pen from leaking, all of our BIC caps comply with international safety standards that attempt to minimize the risk of children accidentally inhaling pen caps,” according to BIC’s website.

But does anyone else use pen caps as a kind of whistle?

Weather forecast

Kelowna:

KEL

Penticton:

PEN

Vernon:

VERNON

Salmon Arm:

SA

Revelstoke:

REV

In case you missed it: Direct Kelowna to Montreal flights start this month

If you want to go east for a post-pandemic getaway, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) has you covered.

YLW and Air Canada announced a new flight path early on Monday (July 5): Air Canada is now offering non-stop flights connecting Montreal and the Okanagan.

Airport director Sam Samaddar said this is a good opportunity to rebound from the pandemic.

“With the thought times that we’ve been through (during the COVID-19 pandemic), to be able to launch a brand new service between Montreal and Kelowna is a big deal for us,” he said.

