Morning Start: The cast of Friends makes around $20 million USD each year

Your morning start for Friday, May 21, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Expect a whole lot of blue skies and golden sunshine during the May long weekend.

Fun fact: The cast of Friends makes around $20 million USD each year

In light of the “Friends: The Reunion” trailer that was released earlier this week, here’s a fun fact about the beloved sitcom.

The original series aired from 1994 to 2004, spanning 10 seasons. A 2015 article published in USA Today revealed that the six main characters continued to make $20 million each year off the show, even after a decade since it ended.

“Well, through the magic of syndication revenue, Friends pulls in a whopping $1 billion each year for Warner Bros,” states the article.

That translates to about $20 million USD each for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who each make 2 per cent of that syndication income.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna woman is warning others of the dangers of wildlife in the Thomson Flats trails area after a coyote attacked her dog.

On May 17, Dawn Sleiman was walking down an embankment in the area with her dog Bailey, who ran ahead into a nearby creek. Due to loose gravel, Sleiman said she kept her head down as she descended the hill.

“I heard her yelp. When I looked up, I could see her wrestling with something, then I realized it was a coyote,” said Sleiman. “That’s when I started to scream, wave my hands and charge towards them. At the same time, she was able to break away from it and she ran back to me.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Feeling down about humanity as of late? Well, here’s your reminder that there IS still some good left in this world!

@dhillondilsher CANADA🇨🇦🇨🇦🍁🍁❤️❤️#internationalstudent #kaladarwale #bellevillewale #warane_aale ♬ jk im perfect – I really cant do this anymore.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

