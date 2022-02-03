Morning Start: Thank the military for the McDonald’s drive-thru

Your morning start for February 3rd, 2022

Fun Fact: The first McDonald’s drive-thru service was made for the military in 1975.

Military members of the Fort Huachuca installation in Sierra Vista, Arizona were not allowed to be in public while in uniform. And to them, it didn’t make sense to change into regular clothes just to go to McDonald’s. The manager of the restaurant came up with the idea to have a window for the military members to pick up their meals without getting out of their cars. The idea quickly caught on because of how quick, effective, and simple the process became.

On this day:

In 1916, Canada’s original parliament buildings in Ottawa burnt down.

In 1924, Canada beats the U.S. 6-1 to take home the gold medal at the Chamonix 1924 (Olympic Winter Games).

In 1959, ‘The Day That Music Died’: musician Buddy Holly died in a plane crash.

In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy banned all trade with Cuba except for food and drugs.

In 1997, the Howard Stern radio show premieres in Detroit.

Super Bowls (it’s that time of year)

In 2002, the New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl 36.

In 2008, the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl 42.

In 2013, the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49er’s 34-31 in Super Bowl 47.

In 2019, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.

National Holidays:

According to National Today, today is National Golden Retriever Day, National Carrot Cake Day, and National Missing Persons Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Celebrity Birthdays:

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with: rapper Sean Kingston (32), actress Isla Fisher (46), lawyer Amal Clooney (44), actress Blythe Danner (79) and Sesame Street star Elmo (43).

coffeeKelowna

