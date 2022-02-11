Morning Start: Super Bowl facts of the past and present

Happy Friday! You’ve almost made it to Super Bowl weekend!

Fun Fact: This is the second time ever, and second year in a row that the team hosting the Super Bowl is playing in the big game. This year its the Los Angeles Rams, last year it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LVI (56) is this weekend so here are some Super Bowl facts!

– The first Super Bowl was in 1967.

– Roman numerals were brought in for the 1971 game. This is because every football season falls over two calendar years.

– The Minnesota Vikings have played in four Super Bowls but have never played with a lead!

– In 1980, the Pittsburgh Steelers started the tradition of going to the White House to meet the President.

– No team has ever been shutout.

– Only one game has gone to overtime (Super Bowl LI)

– This year’s Super Bowl is the latest ever (until this season, it would take place on the first Sunday of February).

– The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six Super Bowls.

– Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls.

– Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are the only two quarterbacks to win the big game with two different teams.

– 12 teams have never won the Super Bowl and four teams have never even made it to the big game.

– The most-watched event ever was Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 – 114.4 million viewers. Nine of the top 10 most watched events are Super Bowls. The other? The series finale of M*A*S*H.

– The last five years, the average ticket price has been $6,214.

– $29,367 is the most someone has paid for a Super Bowl ticket.

– The NFL covers all the expenses for the halftime show (lights, staging, bodyguards, etc) but doesn’t actually pay the artist(s).

———

For this Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams:

– Cincinnati is 8-6 all time against the Rams.

– Los Angeles is 1-3 in Super Bowls (won SB XXXIV).

– Cincinnati is 0-2 in Super Bowls (one of 12 teams to never win the big games).

– Sarah Thomas will become the first female referee ever in Super Bowl history.

– SoFi Stadium, where the game is being played, cost $5.5 billion to make!

– 7,000 people will be hired for the event.

– It brings in $478 million in economic benefits for Inglewood, California.

– One 30-second ad costs $6.5 million!

– Approximately 1.42 billion chicken wings will be consumed across America on Sunday.

– $1.2 billion will be spend on beer on Sunday.

– $1 billion will be used legally to bet on the game.

– 17 million people won’t go into work on Sunday. Because of this, companies lose a combined $4 billion.

On this day

In 1928, II Winter Olympic games open in Switzerland.

In 1964, the Beatles perform in the United States for the first time in Washington, D.C.

In 1990, James ‘Buster’ Douglas upsets Mike Tyson, knocking him out in the 10th round in Tokyo to win the world heavyweight title.

National Holidays

According to National Today, today is National Latte Day, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, National Foundation Day, National Inventors’ Day, National Satisfied to Stay Single Day and National Make a Friend Day.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t played in the Super Bowl since 1988. It’s so cool to see a team’s fan base excited about making it to the big game.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Jennifer Aniston (53), actor Taylor Lautner (30), singer Khalid (24), singer Kelly Rowland (41), country star Sheryl Crow (60), and Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (28).

Have a great weekend everyone! Enjoy the sunshine and the Super Bowl!

