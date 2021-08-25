The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)

The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)

Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin

Your Morning Start for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Good morning, and happy hump day! Hope you’ll have a wonderful day ahead of you.

Fun fact: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin.

Several species of sea snake can breathe through their skin. The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. According to an article published in Royal Society Open Science, it has a small hole and collection of blood vessels in the area for picking up oxygen from the seawater, where it is sent to the brain while the snake moves underwater.

Weather forecast from Environmental Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

British Columbians will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces once again, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Tuesday (Aug. 24) press conference.

Masks will be required in locations including retail stores, malls, libraries, community centres, public transit, common areas of fitness centres and at bars and restaurants – unless seated – starting Wednesday (Aug. 25). The mask mandate had previously been lifted in July as B.C. entered Phase 3, which occurred as cases and hospitalizations decreased and first dose vaccinations rates for adults reached 70 per cent.

Read the full article here.

Trending on TikTok:

@weratedogs

This is Muffin. She hopes there’s still a spot on the Olympic team for her. Confident this is all they need to see. 14/10 ##weratedogs (@mandyjack15 )

♬ original sound – weratedogs

That’s all folks! Have a good day!

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Feds pledge support for B.C.’s old-growth forests as RCMP crack down on activists
Next story
‘Very disturbing’: Expert says sea stars melting away because of wasting disease

Just Posted

Former Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award winners were recognized again for their past and present contributions with an afternoon tea at the Brown Derby Restaurant. Among the former winners able to attend were Alberta Frost (seated, 1997); Shirley Fowler (back, from left, 2004); Betty Bifano (2012); Barb Schmidt (2018); Edna Luxton (2007); John Hoile (2015); Ken Brandel (2019); Jessie Ann Gamble (2003); Cathy Crane (1998); Judy Ells (1989) and Jack Jamieson (2006). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Former Armstrong-Spallumcheen top citizens meet for tea, cake

The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)
Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin

Alexis Szarek is the founder of the first Bloom Sunflower Festival in Spallumcheen, on until Aug. 31 at a township farm on Knob Hill Road (watch for signage). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen sunflower festival blooms

Adobe stock
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to pop up in Oyama