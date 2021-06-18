(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Pringles aren't potato chips, according to the snack's original owners

Your morning start for Friday, June 18, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! We’re in for a beautiful, sunny day, with a high of 29 C. Today’s heat is projected to carry on through the weekend and beyond!

Fun fact: Pringles aren’t potato chips, according to the snack’s original owners

In an effort to avoid a value-added tax of 15 per cent, Procter & Gamble (P&G), the original owners of Pringles, made the case in 2008 that Pringles aren’t actually potato chips.

Their reasoning? Pringles’ shape and packaging are “not found in nature.” However, a British court ruled that since Pringles are 42 per cent potato, they qualify as potato chips. And under the rule of law, potato chips are taxed.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A fiery collision between two semis on the Okanagan Connector killed one person, Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Highway 97C, near the Loon Lake exit. The westbound lanes of the highway have been closed since 9 p.m., when an off-duty RCMP officer spotted the collision and called for emergency crews.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Here’s an adorable clip that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

@cutepetowner #cute #pet #dog #fyp #duck ♬ You are my best friend – Jayce & Jax

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Morning Start: Pringles aren’t potato chips, according to the snack’s original owners

